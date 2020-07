Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is close to the Alafia River, and you will be given access to enjoy the river. 2 bedroom/1 bath with a deck on the front and the side of the home. Inside utility room. Living room, dining room, and office space. Water is included in the rent. Vacant and ready for quick occupancy.