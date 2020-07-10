/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:40 PM
97 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bithlo
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2824 sqft
Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando. Enjoy the scenic water views from the master bedroom, living room, and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Bithlo
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1626 LALIQUE LANE
1626 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2052 sqft
New Carpet installed in all four bedrooms. Move in to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom private pool property in Avalon Park. Excellent school district and amazing community.
Results within 5 miles of Bithlo
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
Stoneybrook
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
39 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
$
4 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
$
4 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
15 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3931 Turow Lane
3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2827 Sanka Drive
2827 Sanka Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1043 sqft
2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive
1320 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2834 sqft
Available 10/01/2019 Wont Last long! GOOD CREDIT Proof of income and Identification needed for Application Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12612125 (RLNE5440914)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Park
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16404 Cedar Crest Drive
16404 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
16404 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/07/20 Gated Community With Pool view!!Move in July! Beautiful 5 bed 3.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLSouthchase, FL