Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with garage

Bithlo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
2210 Hammock Moss Dr
2210 Hammock Moss Drive, Bithlo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1571 sqft
2210 Hammock Moss Dr Available 07/10/20 **3/2/2 in Cypress Lakes** - 3/2/2 car garage with family room, living room, eat in kitchen, dining room & covered patio. Community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Lawn care included! .

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18051 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2692 sqft
WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18268 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18268 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3157 sqft
Stunning two-story corner-lot pool home in beautiful Cypress Lakes! Immaculate condition! Three car garage. Paved driveway. Grand entry foyer! The designer finishes throughout. Top of the line stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bithlo

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1512 Lalique Ln
1512 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1992 sqft
1512 Lalique Ln Available 08/01/20 Waterford Trails! - This beautiful Waterford Trails 1992 sq ft home has four bedrooms, two baths and tile floors throughout.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1268 Alapaha Ln
1268 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2707 sqft
Large 2 story, 3/2.5 with 2 car garage home in Waterford Trails in Avalon Park. Stainless steel, Granite, and cherry wood cabinets in kitchen. Downstairs living room pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound. Upstairs has open loft area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1967 CORNER GLEN DRIVE
1967 Corner Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2354 sqft
LIKE NEW! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2,354 sqft home with a DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM / OFFICE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, & a huge FENCED backyard conveniently located in East Orlando only minutes from Avalon Town Center, Waterford Lakes, UCF, and major roadways.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1626 LALIQUE LANE
1626 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2052 sqft
New Carpet installed in all four bedrooms. Move in to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom private pool property in Avalon Park. Excellent school district and amazing community.
Results within 5 miles of Bithlo
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stoneybrook
18 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
27 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,206
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1490 sqft
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1345 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1363 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
3531 Peppervine Drive
3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
14717 Sapodilla Dr.
14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2623 sqft
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
City Guide for Bithlo, FL

Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!

Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bithlo, FL

Bithlo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

