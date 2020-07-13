/
pet friendly apartments
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1023 sqft
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
267 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
19 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
84 Units Available
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
28 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
52 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
