/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
254 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
852 NE 120th St
852 NE 120th St, Biscayne Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 Bed/1 Bath duplex in beautiful Biscayne Park. Updated kitchen, new laminate and tile flooring, unit a/c's, washer/dryer hookup in the back patio. Large backyard, covered front porch, plenty of closet space. No pets. 2 people max. Water included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
729 NE 117
729 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020 Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished By week $600 By month $1750 Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
265 NE 116th St
265 Northeast 116th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FEATURING A LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LIVING ROOM IS A MUST SEE.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1631 NE 114th St
1631 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1 BED/1 BATH UNIT IN NORTH MIAMI BEACH!!! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. UPGRADED BATHROOMS AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1885 NE 121st St
1885 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1180 sqft
UPDATED UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. EVERYTHING perfect, CORNER 1/1 and 1/2 ALL TILED unit 5 minutes from Bal Harbour and TO THE BEACH!!!, and 1 min from Biscayne, tennis courts, parking, the best location. CORNER1/1 ALL TILED - READY TO MOVE IN.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
623 sqft
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1805 Sans Souci Blvd
1805 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN NORTH MIAMI, MINUTES TO BAY HARBOR..WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, FIU NORTH CAMPUS, BARRY UNIVERSITY, JOHNSON AND WALES, AVENTURA, & MUCH MORE....AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1465 NE 123rd St
1465 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Great Location North Miami...Gated community. Update unit..New Appliances. Land lord is going to put curtains. 1 Bedroom Plus Den 1 Bathroom Assigned covered Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
210 NE 110th St
210 Northeast 110th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Location, Location, Location, furnished, cozy 1-bedroom unit close to Barry University, Near excellent shopping and restaurants. Ready for immediately occupancy. Central air, full kitchen, living room with sofa bed, bathroom with shower/tub combo.
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
770 Northeast 123rd Street
770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11342 Peachtree Dr
11342 Peachtree Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
This secluded, ground-level duplex apartment has easy access to Biscayne Blvd and major corridors to Miami Beach, downtown Miami, and I95. The unit has a long, private driveway with plenty of space for parking, shared only with the neighboring unit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12101 Griffing Blvd
12101 Griffing Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
NICELY UPGRADED ONE BEDROOM UNIT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GRIFFING PARK. GROUND FLOOR UNIT HAS UPGRADED BATH AND KITCHEN. TILE THROUGHOUT. VACANT AND READY TO GO. PLEASE SCREEN YOUR TENANT. $3600 NEEDED TO MOVE IN. EASY TO SHOW
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
105 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,588
784 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
12 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
$
67 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
781 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
19 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Similar Pages
Biscayne Park 1 BedroomsBiscayne Park 3 BedroomsBiscayne Park Apartments with BalconiesBiscayne Park Apartments with Garages
Biscayne Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBiscayne Park Apartments with ParkingBiscayne Park Apartments with Washer-DryersBiscayne Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FL