All apartments in Big Pine Key
Find more places like 3770 Park AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Big Pine Key, FL
/
3770 Park AVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:06 PM

3770 Park AVE

3770 Park Ave · (239) 994-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3770 Park Ave, Big Pine Key, FL 33043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ice maker
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Caribbean Cove/Big Pine Key!
Come and relax in one of Big Pines most peaceful waterfront retreats! Planted in the heart of the Key Deer preserve.
Tastefully decorated with favorable Key West colors. Very clean and well maintained. This cozy and comfortable decor will make you feel right at home. Completely furnished. Breathtaking sunsets from your screened lanai!
For those of you who enjoy boating, fishing, diving, etc...there is a boat ramp conveniently located on the property. you can choose to go out on either the Atlantic or Gulf side depending on the weather.
For the fisherman, there is an outside cleaning table to clean your catch. For the divers there is a small pool to soak your gear. For the sunbathers, the dock is a perfect location and there is a second(private) outside shower to rinse off.
For 2020, the rates are as follows:
06/01/20 to 06/30/20 $2,600/month
08/01/20 to 08/31/20 $3,550/month
09/01/20 to 09/30/20 $2,600/month
10/01/20 to 10/31/20 $3,550/month
11/01/20 to 11/30/20 $2,600/month
12/01/20 to 12/31/20 $2,600/month
01/01/21 to 01/31/21 $3,550/month
02/01/21 to 02/28/21 $3,550/month
03/01/21 to 03/31/21 $3,550/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Park AVE have any available units?
3770 Park AVE has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3770 Park AVE have?
Some of 3770 Park AVE's amenities include pool, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Park AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Park AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Park AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Park AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Pine Key.
Does 3770 Park AVE offer parking?
No, 3770 Park AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Park AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Park AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Park AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3770 Park AVE has a pool.
Does 3770 Park AVE have accessible units?
No, 3770 Park AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Park AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Park AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Park AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Park AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3770 Park AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Big Coppitt Key, FL
Key West, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity