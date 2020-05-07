3770 Park AVE

Amenities

pool ice maker microwave furnished refrigerator

Caribbean Cove/Big Pine Key!

Come and relax in one of Big Pines most peaceful waterfront retreats! Planted in the heart of the Key Deer preserve.

Tastefully decorated with favorable Key West colors. Very clean and well maintained. This cozy and comfortable decor will make you feel right at home. Completely furnished. Breathtaking sunsets from your screened lanai!

For those of you who enjoy boating, fishing, diving, etc...there is a boat ramp conveniently located on the property. you can choose to go out on either the Atlantic or Gulf side depending on the weather.

For the fisherman, there is an outside cleaning table to clean your catch. For the divers there is a small pool to soak your gear. For the sunbathers, the dock is a perfect location and there is a second(private) outside shower to rinse off.

For 2020, the rates are as follows:

06/01/20 to 06/30/20 $2,600/month

08/01/20 to 08/31/20 $3,550/month

09/01/20 to 09/30/20 $2,600/month

10/01/20 to 10/31/20 $3,550/month

11/01/20 to 11/30/20 $2,600/month

12/01/20 to 12/31/20 $2,600/month

01/01/21 to 01/31/21 $3,550/month

02/01/21 to 02/28/21 $3,550/month

03/01/21 to 03/31/21 $3,550/month