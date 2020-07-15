/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Beach, FL
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1919 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Beach
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Beach
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
8 Potterville Lane
8 Potterville Lane, Palm Coast, FL
This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a 2 car garage and circular drive offers a split floor plan with travertine floors in all the main living areas, laminate wood in bedrooms.
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.
Lehigh Woods
81 Raintree Pl
81 Raintree Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2726 sqft
Nice large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Lehigh Woods - Close to schools and Town Center - Available NOW - Newer 6' white vinyl fence in back yard - Also available for sale $269,900
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.
98 Rivers Edge Lane
98 Rivers Edge Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool.
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
28 Panorama Drive
28 Panorama Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lawn care included. Spacious and perfect to entertain friends and family. 2 car garage. Open patio and large backyard, a great place for the kids to play. Vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Large living room.
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
2116 S Central Ave
2116 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2056 sqft
Sitting beautifully on S. Central Avenue, just a short stroll to the beach will have you in love with this 2 story home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage & back alley parking.
Lehigh Woods
10 Rainbush Place
10 Rainbush Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1623 sqft
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast.
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.
3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.
1 Mid Pines Circle - 1, # 1
1 Mid Pines Circle, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
Located in the center of Palm Coast, this 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo is a 1st floor unit with wall to wall carpet, eat in kitchen area, 3 separate sets of sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in porch.
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
16 Porpoise Lane
16 Porpoise Lane, Palm Coast, FL
Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, two story home. Tile in all common areas. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Lovely large family and living room.
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
6 Pauline Place
6 Pauline Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1519 sqft
6 Pauline Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME! - (RLNE3416870)
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd
146 Palm Coast Resort Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can be rented Unfurnished or Furnished! This penthouse is one of the largest waterfront condos in the area without the "sticker shock" of Hammock Dunes! .
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Beach
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
