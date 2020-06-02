All apartments in Bellview
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:07 AM

5205 CHARBAR DR

5205 Charbar Drive · (850) 473-3983
Location

5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL 32526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry. ENTIRE HOME is tiled so no carpet to worry about. Kitchen appliances included are dishwasher, fridge, stove! Master bedroom has a walk in closet! Indoor laundry area. There is a small fenced in patio with storage unit. Owner approval for small pets under 40 lbs with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Rent also includes water, garbage and sewer and lawn maintenance- you only pay electricity! Home is occupied and ready for move in July 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have any available units?
5205 CHARBAR DR has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5205 CHARBAR DR have?
Some of 5205 CHARBAR DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 CHARBAR DR currently offering any rent specials?
5205 CHARBAR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 CHARBAR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 CHARBAR DR is pet friendly.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR offer parking?
No, 5205 CHARBAR DR does not offer parking.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 CHARBAR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have a pool?
No, 5205 CHARBAR DR does not have a pool.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have accessible units?
No, 5205 CHARBAR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 CHARBAR DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 CHARBAR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 CHARBAR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
