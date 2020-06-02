5205 CHARBAR DR

Amenities

Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry. ENTIRE HOME is tiled so no carpet to worry about. Kitchen appliances included are dishwasher, fridge, stove! Master bedroom has a walk in closet! Indoor laundry area. There is a small fenced in patio with storage unit. Owner approval for small pets under 40 lbs with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Rent also includes water, garbage and sewer and lawn maintenance- you only pay electricity! Home is occupied and ready for move in July 15, 2020.