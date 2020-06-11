All apartments in Bellview
3090 CREOLE WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

3090 CREOLE WAY

3090 Creole Way · (850) 473-3983
Location

3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL 32526
Bayou Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home. You will love the open floor plan in this home! Fireplace, high ceilings, and plant ledges in the great room. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space and a breakfast nook. The master suite features a double vanity, walk in shower, garden tub, and his/her closets. Enjoy sitting in the covered screened in porch looking out to the privacy fenced in backyard. This property does NOT allow pets. This home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have any available units?
3090 CREOLE WAY has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3090 CREOLE WAY have?
Some of 3090 CREOLE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 CREOLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3090 CREOLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 CREOLE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3090 CREOLE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3090 CREOLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 CREOLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have a pool?
No, 3090 CREOLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3090 CREOLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3090 CREOLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 CREOLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3090 CREOLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
