Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1 EASTWOOD LANE
1 Eastwood Lane, Belleair, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
6 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, two bath, 1403. sq. ft. updated condo with newer windows and slider, new (2018) laminate floors, kitchen and updated baths with fabulous views of the sparkling blue Intercoastal Waterway and out to the Sand Key Bridge and gulf.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Wyatt Street
714 NEW JERSEY STREET
714 New Jersey Street, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1352 sqft
FOR RENT 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage home in Clearwater! Located just under 2 miles to the beautiful Belleair Causeway beaches and under 5 miles to the soft sands of Clearwater beach.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2192 BELMAR DRIVE
2192 Belmar Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Just RENOVATED! All stainless steel appliances NEW. Perfect rental for anyone who works from home. Fabulous fenced in backyard in the beautiful neighborhood of Belleair Bluffs.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE
2109 Bayshore Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2062 sqft
A must see this beautiful home in Belleair Beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bath home has the perfect location near one of the best stretches of beaches in Florida! Bike or walk to the beaches in minutes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.

Last updated January 25 at 11:10pm
1 Unit Available
2131 W BAY DRIVE
2131 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
Completely re-modeled duplex close to Beaches, shopping and Dining, All new Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. The unit includes a private 1 car garage and fenced yard. Available February 1st.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
527 EASTVIEW ROAD
527 Eastview Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1225 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage minutes to the beautiful beaches of Pinellas County, Also close to shopping and dining of Largo & Belleair Bluffs.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
911 Washington Ave. SW #215
911 Washington Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
636 sqft
**WOW** THIS NO FRILLS/LOW BILLS CONDO APARTMENT IS LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO SHOPPING (PUBLIX, HALLMARK, DRUG STORES, RESTAURANTS, DRY CLEANERS, HARDWARE STORE, BANK & CAR WASH); TWO BLOCKS TO PINELLAS TRAIL & MILDRED HELMS ELEM SCHOOL & SIX BLOCKS TO
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
17 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleair, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

