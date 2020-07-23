Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL with garages

Bardmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
Results within 5 miles of Bardmoor
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
180 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
13 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
22 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
24 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8942 110TH LANE
8942 110th Lane North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1289 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a one care garage is situated in the heart of Seminole. Florida room runs the full length of the living/dining combo. Light and bright with an open floorplan.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10294 129th Terrace
10294 129th Terrace North, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1176 sqft
Great Home in Largo with a Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
400 Lake Palms Drive
400 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1550 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs on the first floor and along with the half bath, all other bedrooms located Upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
129 LIVE OAK LANE
129 Live Oak Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1910 sqft
Spacious and open furnished home in the sought-after community of Harbor Bluffs! Updated and meticulous.The kitchen has wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. High-quality laminate wood-look flooring throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Pride
1680 Nursery Road
1680 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2153 sqft
***Rent includes water, sewer, trash & lawn maintenance*** Spacious 3 Bedroom + Office/Nursery/Den in Clearwater on Serene Pond. Large Fenced Yard. Separate Living & Family Rooms Allow Everyone to Spread Out.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
10600 41ST STREET N
10600 41st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1538 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with coordinating appliances and ample counter space.

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6869 113TH STREET
6869 113th Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Seminole! Relax and enjoy Florida living at its best in this trendy tropical get-away.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.
City Guide for Bardmoor, FL

The number one claim to fame for the tiny town of Bardmoor, Florida is the existence of the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club within its boundaries. The golf club is considered to be among the best in the world, and famous names like Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tom Kite routinely played there at the annual PGA/LPGA JCPenney Classic.

Bardmoor is in fact not a town but a census-defined place in Pinellas County. Look up a map of the Pinellas County and no town named Bardmoor is marked, but you'll find an area within the Largo city limits that has the name Bardmoor attached to many of its streets and features. The CDP of Bardmoor had 9,732 residents at the time of the 2010 census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bardmoor, FL

Bardmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

