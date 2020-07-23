184 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL with garages
The number one claim to fame for the tiny town of Bardmoor, Florida is the existence of the Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club within its boundaries. The golf club is considered to be among the best in the world, and famous names like Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Payne Stewart and Tom Kite routinely played there at the annual PGA/LPGA JCPenney Classic.
Bardmoor is in fact not a town but a census-defined place in Pinellas County. Look up a map of the Pinellas County and no town named Bardmoor is marked, but you'll find an area within the Largo city limits that has the name Bardmoor attached to many of its streets and features. The CDP of Bardmoor had 9,732 residents at the time of the 2010 census. See more
Bardmoor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.