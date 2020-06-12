/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Sand Key
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
612 WELLS COURT
612 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living.
55 HARBOR VIEW LANE
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY.
Sunshine Tower Apartment
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.
1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo.
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1115 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1275 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Indian Rocks Beach
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
Sand Key
1250 GULF BOULEVARD
1250 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Gulf front - Beach front - Gorgeous views from this 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on the 7th floor overlooking the Beach, Gulf and Pool.
