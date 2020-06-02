All apartments in Belleair
Find more places like 701 POINSETTIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair, FL
/
701 POINSETTIA ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

701 POINSETTIA ROAD

701 Poinsettia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belleair
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Poinsettia Road, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bedroom 2 bath spacious condo in beautiful Belleair available for annual rental.Well maintained building with one assigned parking, gated pool and club house. This is a very light and bright unit. Large living and dining area with an eat in kitchen. First, last and security required to move in. Credit and background checks, employment and income or asset verification necessary. SORRY BUT NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. Owner is seeking a long term tenant. Close to our world famous beaches. Minimum 90 day rental bldg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have any available units?
701 POINSETTIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have?
Some of 701 POINSETTIA ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 POINSETTIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
701 POINSETTIA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 POINSETTIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 POINSETTIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 POINSETTIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belleair 1 BedroomsBelleair 2 Bedrooms
Belleair Apartments with ParkingBelleair Apartments with Pool
Belleair Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee