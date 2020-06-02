701 POINSETTIA ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool clubhouse microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

2 bedroom 2 bath spacious condo in beautiful Belleair available for annual rental.Well maintained building with one assigned parking, gated pool and club house. This is a very light and bright unit. Large living and dining area with an eat in kitchen. First, last and security required to move in. Credit and background checks, employment and income or asset verification necessary. SORRY BUT NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. Owner is seeking a long term tenant. Close to our world famous beaches. Minimum 90 day rental bldg.