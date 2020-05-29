All apartments in Belleair
Belleair, FL
424 Wildwood Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

424 Wildwood Way

424 Wildwood Way
Location

424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook. This charming home includes a formal dining and living room that flows effortlessly with ease. Spaciously large and bright kitchen for the gourmet chef in the family to include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Tons of cabinets space with plenty of counter space just waiting for you!! Located off the dining room is the laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. Split bedroom floor plan with a full bathroom in between. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet for the avid shopper. Carpet is in the process of being replaced. Additional Space is available in the detached 362 Sqft garage/utility which is the perfect spot for a workshop. No parking is available within the garage due to shared driveway space. A monthly water fee of $150.00 is due each month as additional rent, making the monthly rental amount $1,500. Semiannual filter replacement as well as semiannual inspections are required for this home. This home is in the perfect Belleair location, minutes from the Belleair Country Club, Morton Plant Hospital, Downtown Clearwater, and the world-famous Clearwater Beaches! Available 5/18/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/9PQC6ZuHVT8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Wildwood Way have any available units?
424 Wildwood Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Wildwood Way have?
Some of 424 Wildwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Wildwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
424 Wildwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Wildwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Wildwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 424 Wildwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 424 Wildwood Way does offer parking.
Does 424 Wildwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Wildwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Wildwood Way have a pool?
No, 424 Wildwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 424 Wildwood Way have accessible units?
No, 424 Wildwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Wildwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Wildwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Wildwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Wildwood Way has units with air conditioning.
