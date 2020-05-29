424 Wildwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook. This charming home includes a formal dining and living room that flows effortlessly with ease. Spaciously large and bright kitchen for the gourmet chef in the family to include Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Tons of cabinets space with plenty of counter space just waiting for you!! Located off the dining room is the laundry closet with Washer and Dryer. Split bedroom floor plan with a full bathroom in between. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet for the avid shopper. Carpet is in the process of being replaced. Additional Space is available in the detached 362 Sqft garage/utility which is the perfect spot for a workshop. No parking is available within the garage due to shared driveway space. A monthly water fee of $150.00 is due each month as additional rent, making the monthly rental amount $1,500. Semiannual filter replacement as well as semiannual inspections are required for this home. This home is in the perfect Belleair location, minutes from the Belleair Country Club, Morton Plant Hospital, Downtown Clearwater, and the world-famous Clearwater Beaches! Available 5/18/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/9PQC6ZuHVT8