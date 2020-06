Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

The 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dual living rooms and 2 car garage make it a very functional and lovely home. Oak floors in nearly every room and tons of natural light. The large bedrooms offer a split floor plan with a full master suite, with his and hers walk in closets with bath on one side of the house and the 3 bedrooms on the other side. The master suite has beautiful ship lap ceilings and a private porch out to the pool. 1 year lease - Pool & Lawn Services included