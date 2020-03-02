All apartments in Belleair
16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE

16 Sunset Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Sunset Bay Drive, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wide open water views greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath unfurnished waterfront rental home in Belleair. The master and living room have vaulted ceilings and large sliders that open up to your view of the intra-coastal and Belleair bridge. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family room and the master makes the home extra spacious. Enjoy coffee or a glass of wine on the huge screened in patio. The updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances offers an eat-in space and gorgeous view of the water. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Belleair on Sunset Bay Drive named for the stunning sunsets. The large backyard and lot offer ample space for activities and give pets room to play. The two car garage with washer and dryer offers a lot of space for vehicles, bikes and a workshop. The house has a dock and boat slip that is not in working order. The owner has plans to renovate. Minimum 6 month lease.
Central location to beaches, restaurants, entertainment and easy commute to both Tampa International and St Pete Clearwater Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have any available units?
16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
