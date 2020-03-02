16 SUNSET BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wide open water views greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath unfurnished waterfront rental home in Belleair. The master and living room have vaulted ceilings and large sliders that open up to your view of the intra-coastal and Belleair bridge. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the family room and the master makes the home extra spacious. Enjoy coffee or a glass of wine on the huge screened in patio. The updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances offers an eat-in space and gorgeous view of the water. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Belleair on Sunset Bay Drive named for the stunning sunsets. The large backyard and lot offer ample space for activities and give pets room to play. The two car garage with washer and dryer offers a lot of space for vehicles, bikes and a workshop. The house has a dock and boat slip that is not in working order. The owner has plans to renovate. Minimum 6 month lease.

Central location to beaches, restaurants, entertainment and easy commute to both Tampa International and St Pete Clearwater Airports.