1 EASTWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee. Off the kitchen area is a family room and the bedrooms are a split plan. The master is large enough for a king size bed. The bonus is that there is an additional large room with a built in cabinets that can be used as an office or a play area for the kids. Newer windows that make this home energy efficient. Additionally, there is an inside utility room with a full size washer and dryer. Belleair has it's on Recreations Facility with a work out room, playground, events for the children and tennis courts.