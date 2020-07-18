1 EASTWOOD LANE

Amenities
This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee. Off the kitchen area is a family room and the bedrooms are a split plan. The master is large enough for a king size bed. The bonus is that there is an additional large room with a built in cabinets that can be used as an office or a play area for the kids. Newer windows that make this home energy efficient. Additionally, there is an inside utility room with a full size washer and dryer. Belleair has it's on Recreations Facility with a work out room, playground, events for the children and tennis courts.