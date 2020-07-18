All apartments in Belleair
1 EASTWOOD LANE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

1 EASTWOOD LANE

1 Eastwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Eastwood Lane, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee. Off the kitchen area is a family room and the bedrooms are a split plan. The master is large enough for a king size bed. The bonus is that there is an additional large room with a built in cabinets that can be used as an office or a play area for the kids. Newer windows that make this home energy efficient. Additionally, there is an inside utility room with a full size washer and dryer. Belleair has it's on Recreations Facility with a work out room, playground, events for the children and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have any available units?
1 EASTWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have?
Some of 1 EASTWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 EASTWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1 EASTWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 EASTWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1 EASTWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1 EASTWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 EASTWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 1 EASTWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1 EASTWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 EASTWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 EASTWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 EASTWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
