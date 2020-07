Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely adorable clean unit in the highly sought after Belleair Bluffs neighborhood, close to shops, Banks, fine area restaurants and the Gulf Beaches. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with den or possible small second bedroom, separate dining room/bonus room, utility room with washer and dryer. Open kitchen with breakfast bar open to the family room. Tile throughout, vaulted ceilings and plenty of parking! Absolutely adorable, clean and move in ready!! Pets Ok.