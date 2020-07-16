All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2192 BELMAR DRIVE

2192 Belmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2192 Belmar Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Just RENOVATED! All stainless steel appliances NEW. Perfect rental for anyone who works from home. Fabulous fenced in backyard in the beautiful neighborhood of Belleair Bluffs. ONLY 3 minutes to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have any available units?
2192 BELMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 2192 BELMAR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 BELMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2192 BELMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 BELMAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 BELMAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
