One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Just RENOVATED! All stainless steel appliances NEW. Perfect rental for anyone who works from home. Fabulous fenced in backyard in the beautiful neighborhood of Belleair Bluffs. ONLY 3 minutes to the beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have any available units?
2192 BELMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2192 BELMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 2192 BELMAR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 BELMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2192 BELMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.