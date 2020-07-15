Apartment List
/
FL
/
bellair meadowbrook terrace
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL with garages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
367 DILLON DR
367 Dillon Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 367 DILLON DR in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Argyle Forest
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,250 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8118 PINEVERDE LN
8118 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8144 BEATLE BLVD
8144 Beatle Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
This rental home could be what you have been waiting for, located near the Collins Road and HWY 17 in the west side community of Jacksonville.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
165 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Argyle Forest
7081 Swamp Flower Lane
7081 Swamp Flower Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,399 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
7987 Macinnes Drive
7987 Macinnes Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1425 sqft
Beautiful Home Near Shopping in Jacksonville Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
McGirts Creek
7771 Oregano Court
7771 Oregano Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1660 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,660 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 08/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9600 Stratham Court
9600 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
298 Fawnridge Lane
298 Fawnridge Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1443 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8008 Macnaughton Drive
8008 Macnaughton Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1499 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,499 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9081 Fallsmill Drive
9081 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1540 sqft
Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! - Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
674 Scarlet View Ct
674 Scarlet View Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1634 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17! * This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,634 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light. Bright and airy, this property is a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17 * Take a look at this beautiful two-story town home in Plantation Village! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a desirable neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4253 ROMA BLVD
4253 Roma Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1940 sqft
VENETIA HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Roosevelt/US 17, left on Timuquana, left on Roma- 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW), CHA, approx 1940 sf, washer/dryer, deck, granite counters, sprinkler system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Accessible ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pools
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida