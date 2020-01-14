365 Edson Dr

Amenities

Nice freshly painted inside, split bedrooms, new light fixtures, new carpet in two bedrooms, tile in third bedroom and throughout living areas in the house, new stove, carpet, washer and dryer connection, large fenced in back yard, close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Dogs not over 35 lbs., breed restrictions apply no more than 2 pets. Please contact for a viewing appointment.

