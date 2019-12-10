All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
238 Aquarius Concourse
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:25 PM

238 Aquarius Concourse

238 Aquarius Concourse · No Longer Available
Location

238 Aquarius Concourse, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique Meadowbrook home is less than 10 minutes to I-295, and lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment (including Orange Park Mall, Fashion Square, and Argyle Village)! Bamboo and tile floors, crown molding, detailed trim work, and archway details lend the interior lots of character. The lower level houses a living space, a bonus room/office with French doors, and a half bath. A lovely winding staircase leads up to the main level, which includes a second living space (also ideal for use as a formal dining room), an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a light-filled breakfast room area with two sets of doors that access the fenced back yard with a patio. The master suite features his-and-hers closets and an attached full bath with a tiled shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Make this one yours!Schedule to view and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have any available units?
238 Aquarius Concourse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 238 Aquarius Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
238 Aquarius Concourse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Aquarius Concourse pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Aquarius Concourse is pet friendly.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse offer parking?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not offer parking.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have a pool?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not have a pool.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have accessible units?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Aquarius Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Aquarius Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.

