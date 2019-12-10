238 Aquarius Concourse

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique Meadowbrook home is less than 10 minutes to I-295, and lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment (including Orange Park Mall, Fashion Square, and Argyle Village)! Bamboo and tile floors, crown molding, detailed trim work, and archway details lend the interior lots of character. The lower level houses a living space, a bonus room/office with French doors, and a half bath. A lovely winding staircase leads up to the main level, which includes a second living space (also ideal for use as a formal dining room), an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, and a light-filled breakfast room area with two sets of doors that access the fenced back yard with a patio. The master suite features his-and-hers closets and an attached full bath with a tiled shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Make this one yours!Schedule to view and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.