5479 KELLY DRIVE

Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa comes equipped with a living room, dining room, family room, plus office. Well stocked kitchen with newer appliances including washer and dryer inside unit for your leisure. King bed in master bedroom and queen bed in the second bedroom. Walk-in shower in the master bath, tub over shower in the second bathroom. Screened lanai for enjoying sunshine plus a grill. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, and I-75. Heated pool and tennis court. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.