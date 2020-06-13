All apartments in Bee Ridge
Bee Ridge, FL
5479 KELLY DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

5479 KELLY DRIVE

5479 Kelly Drive · (941) 600-6878
Location

5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa comes equipped with a living room, dining room, family room, plus office. Well stocked kitchen with newer appliances including washer and dryer inside unit for your leisure. King bed in master bedroom and queen bed in the second bedroom. Walk-in shower in the master bath, tub over shower in the second bathroom. Screened lanai for enjoying sunshine plus a grill. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, and I-75. Heated pool and tennis court. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have any available units?
5479 KELLY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have?
Some of 5479 KELLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5479 KELLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5479 KELLY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5479 KELLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5479 KELLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Ridge.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5479 KELLY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5479 KELLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5479 KELLY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5479 KELLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5479 KELLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5479 KELLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5479 KELLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
