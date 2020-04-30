4169 VALLARTA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood. This remarkable 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom and 2-car garage home features open floor layout, vaulted ceilings in the great-room and a great kitchen-family room combo. The spacious kitchen offers breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. There are fabulous community amenities: spacious clubhouse with plenty of space for social gatherings and celebrations, resort-like swimming pool with expansive sunny deck, tennis courts, shuffle boards and 2 large ponds with floating water fountains. CASA del SOL is NOT 55+ community. It is located at truly short distance to Doctors Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants, I-75. The fabulous shopping and restaurants of the UTC Mall area at 7 miles distance and Siesta Beach, the #1 Beach, is only at 9 miles! This beautiful home is available immediately and will go fast! Submit your application before this season ends for 1- or 2-year lease.