All apartments in Bee Ridge
Find more places like 4169 VALLARTA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bee Ridge, FL
/
4169 VALLARTA COURT
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:10 AM

4169 VALLARTA COURT

4169 Vallarta Court · (941) 914-5282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bee Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3018 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood. This remarkable 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom and 2-car garage home features open floor layout, vaulted ceilings in the great-room and a great kitchen-family room combo. The spacious kitchen offers breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. There are fabulous community amenities: spacious clubhouse with plenty of space for social gatherings and celebrations, resort-like swimming pool with expansive sunny deck, tennis courts, shuffle boards and 2 large ponds with floating water fountains. CASA del SOL is NOT 55+ community. It is located at truly short distance to Doctors Hospital, Shopping, Restaurants, I-75. The fabulous shopping and restaurants of the UTC Mall area at 7 miles distance and Siesta Beach, the #1 Beach, is only at 9 miles! This beautiful home is available immediately and will go fast! Submit your application before this season ends for 1- or 2-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have any available units?
4169 VALLARTA COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have?
Some of 4169 VALLARTA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4169 VALLARTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4169 VALLARTA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4169 VALLARTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4169 VALLARTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Ridge.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4169 VALLARTA COURT does offer parking.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4169 VALLARTA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4169 VALLARTA COURT has a pool.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 4169 VALLARTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4169 VALLARTA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4169 VALLARTA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4169 VALLARTA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4169 VALLARTA COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bee Ridge 2 BedroomsBee Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bee Ridge 3 BedroomsBee Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Bee Ridge Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL
Osprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity