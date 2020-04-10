4039 SAIL DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Move-In Ready Waterfront home. Fish or go boating from your backyard :) This Clean, Newer Carpet, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home also features a fully fenced back yard and 1 car garage. The home has ceramic tile throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with solid countertops and lot of cabinets. Flat top stove, microwave, and kitchen pantry plus breakfast bar. 2 full bathrooms, master bathroom with walk in shower and the hall bath has a tub with shower. Nice Florida Room with sliding glass doors that is great for a game room or extra living area. This is a nice waterfront rental home. Call today for more information and to see this house today.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.