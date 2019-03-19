4030 Grayton Dr

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1400 Sq ft !!! Call now!!! 2B 2B (can be a 3B 2B there is one room with out a window)

Please view the you tube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMgBc1bkIEM



Call Johana 8133332332



This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the New Port Richey community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/2/2 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue or fish. Do not miss this great home!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.

$1150 Rent

$1150 Deposit