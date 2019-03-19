All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4030 Grayton Dr

4030 Grayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Grayton Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1400 Sq ft !!! Call now!!! 2B 2B (can be a 3B 2B there is one room with out a window)
Please view the you tube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMgBc1bkIEM

Call Johana 8133332332

This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the New Port Richey community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/2/2 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue or fish. Do not miss this great home!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.
$1150 Rent
$1150 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Grayton Dr have any available units?
4030 Grayton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
Is 4030 Grayton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Grayton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Grayton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 Grayton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr offer parking?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr have a pool?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4030 Grayton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4030 Grayton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
