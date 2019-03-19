4030 Grayton Dr

Amenities
1400 Sq ft !!! Call now!!! 2B 2B (can be a 3B 2B there is one room with out a window)
Please view the you tube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMgBc1bkIEM
Call Johana 8133332332
This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the New Port Richey community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/2/2 home is near major shopping, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue or fish. Do not miss this great home!
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
2 pet maximum, must be less than 40 Lbs.
$1150 Rent
$1150 Deposit