All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE

3312 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3312 Brookfield Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely recently updated 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1 car garage. There is another full bathroom with shower in the garage along with washer and dryer. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are both approximately 11x10 with new vinyl plank flooring. The home has been recently renovated inside and out and looks great! The covered front porch is welcoming as you enter the home. Inside, the home has been recently painted a light grey color throughout adding a nice cool and modern feel complimenting the white tile flooring in the main areas that include the living room, dining, kitchen and Florida room. The Florida room leads to the fenced-in yard. The home is just minutes from US hwy 19, Tarpon Springs, and beautiful beaches. Call today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 BROOKFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Parking
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College