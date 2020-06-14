Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayonet Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
5915 SEA RANCH DRIVE
5915 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FURNISHED 5TH FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING LAGOON AND GULF OF MEXICO. TAKE A WALK ON THE NATURE TRAIL OR TRY A GAME OF TENNIS BEFORE YOU JUMP IN THE POOL OR ON THE BEACH .
Results within 10 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balconies in this corner unit on the top floor.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Arlington Woods
1 Unit Available
18805 Green Park Rd
18805 Green Park Road, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bayonet Point, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bayonet Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

