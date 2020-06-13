Apartment List
/
FL
/
bayonet point
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL with garage

Bayonet Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11615 PAIGE DRIVE
11615 Paige Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 baths with living room, dining room, 1 car garage, and family room. Plenty of storage space with a free standing shed int he back yard. Enjoy your privacy in fully fenced in back yards. Move-in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS

1 of 15

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Palm Terrace Gardens
1 Unit Available
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Berkley Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
9521 Richwood Ln
9521 Richwood Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
860 sqft
This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pleasure Isles
1 Unit Available
13326 SUSAN DRIVE
13326 Susan Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sea Ranch on The Gulf
1 Unit Available
13523 OUTBOARD COURT
13523 Outboard Court, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1064 sqft
THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1502 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8433 Lafitte Dr
8433 Lafitte Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath with private boat ramp access to gulf - Property Id: 294995 This is a 3 bedroom possible 4 it has a sunroom addition with 2 bath. It has a one car garage with a shed in backyard for additional storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14750 Potterton Cir
14750 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Hudson - Property Id: 288569 Beautiful home in a well maintained quite gated community. Community pool is right in your backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept kitchen and living room. Laundry room in unit. 2 car garage. Furnished or not.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Estates
1 Unit Available
7238 New York Ave
7238 New York Avenue, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
Call Keyanna J 813-270-1212 or kjacobs@bhhsflpg.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5669 MERCADO DRIVE
5669 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. Under Construction.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Radcliffe Estates
1 Unit Available
8821 BERMUDA LANE
8821 Bermuda Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the secluded community of Radcliffe Estates. This home is in pristine condition and has tons of room for the entire family.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Magnolia Valley
1 Unit Available
7461 LIVE OAK LANE
7461 Live Oak Lane, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1272 sqft
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bayonet Point, FL

Bayonet Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonet Point 3 BedroomsBayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Garage
Bayonet Point Apartments with GymBayonet Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonet Point Apartments with ParkingBayonet Point Apartments with Pool
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-DryerBayonet Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayonet Point Furnished ApartmentsBayonet Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College