Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

7234 Cherry Laurel Drive

7234 Cherry Laurel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Cherry Laurel Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Nice Waterfront house with small dock. The canal is not big enough for a power boat but still nice. Quite street. All tile. Covered patio. Garage. NO dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have any available units?
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have?
Some of 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive offers parking.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have a pool?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

