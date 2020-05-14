Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Waterfront house with small dock. The canal is not big enough for a power boat but still nice. Quite street. All tile. Covered patio. Garage. NO dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have any available units?
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bayonet Point, FL
.
What amenities does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have?
Some of 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Cherry Laurel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point
.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive offers parking.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have a pool?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Cherry Laurel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Bayonet Point 2 Bedrooms
Bayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with Balcony
Bayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Citrus Springs, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College