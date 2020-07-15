Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL with garages

33 Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL with garages

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3875 Horizon Hill Dr.
3875 Horizon Hill Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,505
1748 sqft
4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 20

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
996 SUMMER GLEN DRIVE
996 Summer Glen Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
Experience a quiet, hometown feel while located just minutes away from the Polk Parkway and other major roadways for convenient commuting. Find it all in this beautiful 2018-built 4-bedroom, 2 bath home in Coventry Cove, Winter Haven.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3943 TALON CREST DRIVE
3943 Talon Crest Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1612 sqft
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath with den/office/formal living room.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3609 DAN UNIE LANE
3609 Dan-Unie Lane, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2755 sqft
Large family home in quiet South Lakeland area. Wonderful circular drive with plenty of room to park and play. 3 car garage with its own bathroom. Kitchen has eat in area in it and there are 3 separate family rooms.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
1030 View Pointe Way
1030 View Pointe Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1657 sqft
1030 View Pointe Way Available 08/10/20 3/2 in Eaglebrooke! Available 8/10/2020! - Check out this well maintained Eaglebrooke beauty overlooking golf course and pond.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1767 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 10 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 34

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 13

5 Units Available
$
5 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 38

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 20

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
774 Grasslands Village Cir.
774 Grasslands Boulevard, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Maintenance Free Living - Grasslands Gated Community - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Gated Grasslands Community. Master bedroom features plenty of closet space and en-suite with garden tub, walk-in shower & separate vanities. Screened lanai.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/22/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bartow, FL

Bartow apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

