1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
990 W JOHNSON STREET
990 W Johnson St, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$500
526 sqft
Cozy 1/1 conveniently located in Bartow located on a corner lot. This is an affordable home small but has everything. Easy access to down town Bartow and surrounding communities.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Results within 10 miles of Bartow
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dixieland
1 Unit Available
933 S. Missouri Ave.
933 South Missouri Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
1/1 available June 1st, 2020 - Call Charlene Akes - (863) 698-2601 Property Mgr for more rental information 1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18. 2.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
2025 SYLVESTER COURT
2025 Sylvester Court, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
854 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful Maintenance Free Lifestyle Condo in Kimberlea. This unit features an Elevator and Personal Storage Section. The Clubhouse is close by for Neighborhood Functions, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
South College
1 Unit Available
147 AVENUE E SW
147 Avenue E Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
