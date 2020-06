Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00. No smoking. Pets are subject to landlord's approval, pet fee will apply. All applicants MUST apply online, subject to landlord's approval and review of credit and background check.



(RLNE5767065)