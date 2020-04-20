11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

BRAND NEW! Be the first person to live in this amazing home! This 3 bed 2 bath home with 3 car garage boasts a beautiful kitchen that features granite countertops, 42 Inch upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island sink with breakfast bar. The adjacent great room looks out to the covered lanai and pond where you can watch Florida wildlife while grilling dinner or just relaxing with a cold beverage. This home also features a split floor plan that affords privacy for everyone. The huge 3 car garage with painted floor has plenty of room for your vehicles and toys to keep them out of the weather. The home has easy to maintain tile floors throughout with carpet only in the bedrooms.

The Southfork area is a fantastic neighborhood filled with sidewalks and amenities to enjoys. With easy access to I-75 off Big Bend Road you are close to shopping, entertainment and everything that makes Riverview and fabulous place to live. Pets allowed with approval.