All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE

11415 Acacia Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11415 Acacia Grove Ln, Balm, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BRAND NEW! Be the first person to live in this amazing home! This 3 bed 2 bath home with 3 car garage boasts a beautiful kitchen that features granite countertops, 42 Inch upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island sink with breakfast bar. The adjacent great room looks out to the covered lanai and pond where you can watch Florida wildlife while grilling dinner or just relaxing with a cold beverage. This home also features a split floor plan that affords privacy for everyone. The huge 3 car garage with painted floor has plenty of room for your vehicles and toys to keep them out of the weather. The home has easy to maintain tile floors throughout with carpet only in the bedrooms.
The Southfork area is a fantastic neighborhood filled with sidewalks and amenities to enjoys. With easy access to I-75 off Big Bend Road you are close to shopping, entertainment and everything that makes Riverview and fabulous place to live. Pets allowed with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have any available units?
11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have?
Some of 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 ACACIA GROVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FLBloomingdale, FL
Progress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLEllenton, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa