10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a great size corner lot. This home as solar panels installed, depending on usage very little in electric bill. This home offers open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, beautiful cabinets, upgraded appliances and a breakfast bar. The dining room is large and great for family gatherings. All bedrooms feature walk in closets. The master bedroom retreat boasts a tray ceiling with direct access to the screened and covered lanai, plus a garden tub with separate shower. Relax out on the Florida room looking out the butterfly garden. Plenty of space in the fenced back yard for family games. This home offers laminate wood flooring in the foyer main living areas. There is tile in the Bathrooms and kitchen.

Price does in include lawn treatment or insects and fertilizer. This community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, basketball courts, playground and picnic area. It is conveniently located to grocery stores, restaurants, local shops and the hospital.