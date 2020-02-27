All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE

10930 Standing Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10930 Standing Stone Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a great size corner lot. This home as solar panels installed, depending on usage very little in electric bill. This home offers open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, beautiful cabinets, upgraded appliances and a breakfast bar. The dining room is large and great for family gatherings. All bedrooms feature walk in closets. The master bedroom retreat boasts a tray ceiling with direct access to the screened and covered lanai, plus a garden tub with separate shower. Relax out on the Florida room looking out the butterfly garden. Plenty of space in the fenced back yard for family games. This home offers laminate wood flooring in the foyer main living areas. There is tile in the Bathrooms and kitchen.
Price does in include lawn treatment or insects and fertilizer. This community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, basketball courts, playground and picnic area. It is conveniently located to grocery stores, restaurants, local shops and the hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have any available units?
10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10930 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLWimauma, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FL
Bloomingdale, FLProgress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa