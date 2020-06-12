/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bagdad, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4148 Chickadee Street
4148 Chickadee Street, Bagdad, FL
AVAILABLE...July 1, 2020. This new build is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet new neighborhood minutes from I-10. This 5bed/ 3 Bath boasts a loft as well as a formal dining space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3992 HOLLEYBERRY LN
3992 Holly Berry Lane, Bagdad, FL
Contemporary, nicely built 4 bedroom brick home in Sundial Estates~ Easy drive to I-10 and bases. Over 2,300 square feet with a fenced yard and double car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Bagdad
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4830 RIBAULT LN
4830 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
Absolutely a great neighborhood. Convenient to Milton, Pace, Whiting Field. Only one entry into the neighborhood for privacy and quiet. Open floor plan. High ceilings with new crown molding. Formal dining, breakfast nook.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Bagdad
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6541 Julia Dr
6541 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1245 sqft
- Cute home in Skyline Heights Subdivision. Freshly painted. Blinds through out. Easy access to I-10 and shopping (RLNE5667087)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful brick home featuring a spacious living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets and breakfast bar, over sized tub and double vanities in master bathroom, split floor
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5566 CYANAMID RD
5566 Cyanamid Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1206 sqft
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME CLOSE TO INTERSTATE FOR EASY ACCESS TO PENSACOLA. HOME HAS A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE IN LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, AND KITCHEN, ALL THREE BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET, AND BACK YARD IS COMPLETELY FENCED.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6234 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6234 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1648 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home built in 2000 in Milton off Glover Lane near Hamilton Bridge Road! Home boasts over 1650 square feet plus a 2 car garage. ~ Nice floor plan with all living areas downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5153 VICTORIA DR
5153 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1648 sqft
Townhouse living at Victoria Station in Milton. 3BR/2.5 BA. Two Car Garage. First floor offers large living room that opens to the dining area. Laundry room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
