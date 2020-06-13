Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Bagdad, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and
Results within 5 miles of Bagdad

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6405 KENNINGTON CIR
6405 Kennington Circle, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Very nice location, corner lot, security lights, and much more...

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6201 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6201 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1411 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, dining, shopping and much more.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Results within 10 miles of Bagdad
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
7061 SEASON DR
7061 Season Drive, Point Baker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2346 sqft
Four bedroom home near Whiting Field! Open floor plan. Tile entry. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry & center island.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5735 MILL STREAM WAY
5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2104 sqft
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bagdad, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bagdad renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

