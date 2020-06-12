/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8931 BELLAWOOD CIR
8931 Bellawood Cir, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1682 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. Nestled into a picturesque neighborhood complete with sidewalks and well manicured lawns, you'll be in love before you've even pulled up to the drive.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9018 BOWMAN AVE
9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Olive Manor
1 Unit Available
8011 REGIMENT DR
8011 Regiment Drive, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Located near I-10 and Pensacola Blvd; close to lots of shopping and restaurants! Property has fresh paint and will be getting new vinyl plank floors. New appliances. Carport. Ramp. Huge fenced in yard.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1456 BUSH ST
1456 Bush Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Ensley
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
1 of 19
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Copper Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
3285 Windmill Circle
3285 Windmill Circle, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1649 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 MYRTLEWOOD DR
114 Myrtlewood Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Property is in a great location; close to the major highways and Pensacola Blvd, along with lots of shopping, restaurants, etc.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chemview Heights
1 Unit Available
701 BARKSDALE ST
701 Barksdale Street, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Charming home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location right off 9 Mile Rd; close to lots of restaurants, West Florida Hospital, and the University of West Florida. New roof, fresh paint, new appliances, new tile floors throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
National Land Sales Company
1 Unit Available
61 W PINESTEAD RD
61 West Pinestead Road, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has a lot of great features! Beautiful hardwood covers the floors of the house. The kitchen has a gorgeous back-splash and granite counter-tops.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ensley
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6208 Sonoma Lane
6208 Sonoma Ln, Escambia County, FL
Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
Similar Pages
Ensley 1 BedroomsEnsley 2 BedroomsEnsley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnsley 3 BedroomsEnsley Accessible Apartments
Ensley Apartments with BalconyEnsley Apartments with GarageEnsley Apartments with GymEnsley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnsley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL