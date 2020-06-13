Apartment List
/
FL
/
bagdad
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bagdad, FL

Finding an apartment in Bagdad that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4148 Chickadee Street
4148 Chickadee Street, Bagdad, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2826 sqft
AVAILABLE...July 1, 2020. This new build is a hidden gem tucked away in a quiet new neighborhood minutes from I-10. This 5bed/ 3 Bath boasts a loft as well as a formal dining space.
Results within 1 mile of Bagdad

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Bagdad

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6648 Delhi Dr
6648 Dehli Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
1 bedroom apartment! Water view utilities included - Property Id: 294875 Beautiful view of black water bay. Tile floors. Utilities included. Pets considered. $200 pet fee. Will consider furnishings and short term rental.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Results within 10 miles of Bagdad
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8836 Longmont Way
8836 Longmont Way, East Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1611 sqft
8836 Longmont Way Available 07/01/20 Huge Lot - Gorgeous Home - This is a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for. This home features a large lot, with an upgraded white privacy fence in the back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bagdad, FL

Finding an apartment in Bagdad that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bagdad 3 BedroomsBagdad Apartments with BalconyBagdad Apartments with Garage
Bagdad Apartments with ParkingBagdad Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bagdad Dog Friendly ApartmentsBagdad Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, AL
Fort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Valparaiso, FLWright, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College