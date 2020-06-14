Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Bagdad, FL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and
Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4830 RIBAULT LN
4830 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2147 sqft
Absolutely a great neighborhood. Convenient to Milton, Pace, Whiting Field. Only one entry into the neighborhood for privacy and quiet. Open floor plan. High ceilings with new crown molding. Formal dining, breakfast nook.
Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5153 VICTORIA DR
5153 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1648 sqft
Townhouse living at Victoria Station in Milton. 3BR/2.5 BA. Two Car Garage. First floor offers large living room that opens to the dining area. Laundry room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6201 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6201 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1411 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, dining, shopping and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5165 VICTORIA DR
5165 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1411 sqft
Two story, contemporary home with a two car garage and all kitchen appliances. Fenced backyard. Newer paint throughout. Close to Whiting field. Convenient to shopping, dining and much more. Won't last long.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Results within 10 miles of Bagdad

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7061 SEASON DR
7061 Season Drive, Point Baker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2346 sqft
Four bedroom home near Whiting Field! Open floor plan. Tile entry. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry & center island.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5735 MILL STREAM WAY
5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2104 sqft
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6737 SUMMIT DR
6737 Summit Drive, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
Great Rental home located in north-west Milton. Covered 10x10 porch in rear.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4433 PINE VILLA CIR
4433 Nelson Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1039 sqft
Nice home in Pace! Convenient to schools & shopping. Living room. Kitchen/dining combination. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator & pantry. Master bedroom with half bath. W/D hook-ups in garage. Fenced backyard. No pets. No smokers.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4821 PACE PATRIOT BLVD
4821 Pace Patriot Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1930 sqft
Fabulous Pool Home by Pace High School! Owner will allow up to 4 Roommates - currently occupied but will be ready to view around June 4th ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Wood looking Flooring in main living space and bedrooms ~ Tile in all wet areas

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baybrook
1 Unit Available
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1878 sqft
Coming up soon, Great location on cul de sac, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Living room, family room, dining area, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, washer dryer hookups inside.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bagdad, FL

Bagdad apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

