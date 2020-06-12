/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brent, FL
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
916 TWINBROOK AVE
916 Twinbrook Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home, close to malls and hospitals. Located in Crescent Lake neighborhood in central Pensacola. Home Features family room, dining/kitchen. Kitchen/dining area and bathroom have tile floors.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
1 Unit Available
114 MYRTLEWOOD DR
114 Myrtlewood Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Property is in a great location; close to the major highways and Pensacola Blvd, along with lots of shopping, restaurants, etc.
National Land Sales Company
1 Unit Available
61 W PINESTEAD RD
61 West Pinestead Road, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has a lot of great features! Beautiful hardwood covers the floors of the house. The kitchen has a gorgeous back-splash and granite counter-tops.
1 Unit Available
6309 RAMBLER DR
6309 Rambler Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath near entrance to Marcus Pointe & Car City. Metal roof, central heat & air, open kitchen, all tile - no carpet. Inside washer & dryer hookups. APPLICATION FEE $30/ADULT.
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island
Fiveash
1 Unit Available
3304 W Mallory St
3304 West Mallory Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1263 sqft
Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3017 N 6th Ave
3017 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath for rent near downtown Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent near Downtown Pensacola. Original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large yard with shed and two car ports.
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
815 Woodland Drive
815 Woodland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
East Pensacola - Woodland Heights - 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This location is North of Fairfield and South of Bayou Blvd just off 9th Avenue.
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.
Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Britton Place
1 Unit Available
2209 W YONGE ST
2209 West Yonge Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
984 sqft
Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Located in central Pensacola, this home is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms. Indoor laundry. HUGE yard with large detached work shed.
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
901 S MADISON DR
901 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
988 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola! Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Will be getting fresh apint.
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
211 TENNESSEE DR
211 Tennessee Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
908 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Freshly painted, granite countertops, spacious bonus room. Contact us for more information.
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.
