3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pace, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5735 MILL STREAM WAY
5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4433 PINE VILLA CIR
4433 Nelson Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1039 sqft
Nice home in Pace! Convenient to schools & shopping. Living room. Kitchen/dining combination. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator & pantry. Master bedroom with half bath. W/D hook-ups in garage. Fenced backyard. No pets. No smokers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4821 PACE PATRIOT BLVD
4821 Pace Patriot Boulevard, Pace, FL
Fabulous Pool Home by Pace High School! Owner will allow up to 4 Roommates - currently occupied but will be ready to view around June 4th ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Wood looking Flooring in main living space and bedrooms ~ Tile in all wet areas
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Results within 1 mile of Pace
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4287 DIAMOND ST
4287 Diamond Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready in time for summer for you to make it yours.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Results within 5 miles of Pace
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6541 Julia Dr
6541 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1245 sqft
- Cute home in Skyline Heights Subdivision. Freshly painted. Blinds through out. Easy access to I-10 and shopping (RLNE5667087)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
6141 Hamilton Bridge Road Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful brick home featuring a spacious living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets and breakfast bar, over sized tub and double vanities in master bathroom, split floor
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.
