/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
161 Melissa Trail
161 Melissa Trail, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3075 sqft
Auburndale Executive Home With All The Perks! - Are you looking for a property that has everything? Well you've found it!! This property is complete with both upstairs and downstairs laundering facilities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
514 Autumn Stream Dr
514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
552 Somerset Drive
552 Somerset Drive, Auburndale, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY
264 Lake Lucerne Way, Polk County, FL
This beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 bath home is a must see!! Hurry before it's gone!! This house has a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen offers 36-in. upper cabinets and overlooks the living room. Home is perfect for entertaining guest.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lake Whistler Estates
1 Unit Available
911 Crestview Dr.
911 Crestview Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1740 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Juliana Reserve
1 Unit Available
4808 JULIANA RESERVE DRIVE
4808 Juliana Reserve Street, Polk County, FL
Custom lakefront home in Auburndale's Lake Juliana Reserve! Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Juliana from many rooms as well as your own private dock. A grand two-story foyer greets you with open views through the living space.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Avenue U NE
510 Avenue U Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1073 sqft
510 Avenue U NE Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 510 AVENUE U NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $925/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable rental home in
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Royal Oak Manor
1 Unit Available
2419 Exchange Ave
2419 Exchange Avenue, Crystal Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Come and view this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single family home with large carport. The home has solid flooring through out, a fully fenced in yard, and indoor washer and dryer connections. Call and see this one today as it will not last long.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FL