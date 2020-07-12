Apartment List
/
FL
/
asbury lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Asbury Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3196 Ryans Court
3196 Ryans Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1380 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2715 CREEK RIDGE DR
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1453 sqft
Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green Cove, you will enjoy entertaining friends in this beautiful home, with new stainless appliances (2019), fresh paint and new flooring though-out.
Results within 5 miles of Asbury Lake
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3355 SEQUOIA RD
3355 Sequoia Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1792 sqft
This is a lovely home in the heart of Orange Park. Newer paint, carpet and appliances. Large side entry garage. Big Back yard. Carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2016 WATER CREST DR
2016 Water Crest Drive, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2020 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath Eagle Harbor home features formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to NAS Jax, shopping and good schools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1836 MANITOBA CT N
1836 Manitoba Court North, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
MIDDLEBURG HOME FOR RENT.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4491 OAK MOSS LOOP
4491 Oak Moss Loop, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1876 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a large prep island, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub with separate shower and huge walk-in closet.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2040 SECRET GARDEN LN
2040 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1966 sqft
Come home to The Enclave, a premiere condominium community in Eagle Harbor at Fleming Island. Enjoy the spacious 1966 square feet of this beautiful 3 bed/3 bath condominium with screened balcony for those wooded/golf course views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3255 Hammock Cove Court
3255 Hammock Cove Court, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Rent this house today. 3 bed, 2 bath rental in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with fireplace. Located in a cul-de-sac with lakeviews. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Close to 220 and Fleming Island. Rear not fenced. 2 car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2697 Belleshore Ct
2697 Belleshore Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2173 sqft
Gorgeous 4x2 in well established neighborhood of Ashebourne - This Gorgeous 4x2 brick home sits on a large corner lot, in a well established neighborhood. Lots of upgrades, new paint throughout and ready for Move-in. Fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
110 CITIZEN ST
110 Citizen Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home in historic Green Cove Springs.Fully renovated and ready for you and your family! Open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3842 BEACON ROCK LN
3842 Beacon Rock Lane, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1536 sqft
3/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN DESIREABLE AZALEA RIDGE. CLOSE TO ST. VINCENTS HOSPITAL, HOME DEPOT, WALMART AND THE NEW EXPRESSWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMENUTY CENTER WITH POOL AND PLAYGROUND. GREAT CLAY COUNTY SCHOOLS. SPLIT BR PLAN. INDOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 18

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2388 Kirkwall Street
2388 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1352 sqft
2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard.

1 of 36

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1935 Hunters Trace Circle
1935 Hunters Trace Circle, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1272 sqft
County Living in Quite Middleburg Neighborhood Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,272 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Asbury Lake, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Asbury Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Asbury Lake 3 BedroomsAsbury Lake Apartments with BalconyAsbury Lake Apartments with Garage
Asbury Lake Apartments with ParkingAsbury Lake Apartments with Pool
Asbury Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsAsbury Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida