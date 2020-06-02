All apartments in Asbury Lake
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

3697 SOUTHBANK CIR

3697 Southbank Circle · (904) 940-9882
Location

3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,835

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2110 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too. This cherry wood-trimmed kitchen has amenities that include 42'' cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Choose your dining venue: either in the open eat-in area of the kitchen, at the breakfast bar, or at the separate adjacent dining room. The spacious feel continues with a separate living room as well as a great room that looks out to the rear yard. The upstairs bonus room with its own full bathroom is comparable in size to a master bedroom. This home offers linen closets and plenty of storage space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have any available units?
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have?
Some of 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR does offer parking.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR has a pool.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have accessible units?
No, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3697 SOUTHBANK CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
