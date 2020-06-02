3697 SOUTHBANK CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too. This cherry wood-trimmed kitchen has amenities that include 42'' cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Choose your dining venue: either in the open eat-in area of the kitchen, at the breakfast bar, or at the separate adjacent dining room. The spacious feel continues with a separate living room as well as a great room that looks out to the rear yard. The upstairs bonus room with its own full bathroom is comparable in size to a master bedroom. This home offers linen closets and plenty of storage space