Asbury Lake, FL
3305 CITATION DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3305 CITATION DRIVE

3305 Citation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Citation Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!! Asbury Downs - Three Bedroom - This spacious Green Cove Springs home is the perfect place for entertaining, with a formal living, dining, and eat in kitchen area. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Enjoy a large living room, split bedroom floor plan, huge fully fenced backyard (0.3 acres plot), and a short trip to Ronnie Van Zant park!! Home located in a wonderful neighborhood in the growing Lake Asbury area Sorry NO PETS.

Application Fee $50 Each
Visit federatedpropertymanagementgroup.com for rental qualifications

(RLNE4061557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have any available units?
3305 CITATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
Is 3305 CITATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3305 CITATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 CITATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 CITATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 CITATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 CITATION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
