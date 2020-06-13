3305 CITATION DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! Asbury Downs - Three Bedroom - This spacious Green Cove Springs home is the perfect place for entertaining, with a formal living, dining, and eat in kitchen area. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Enjoy a large living room, split bedroom floor plan, huge fully fenced backyard (0.3 acres plot), and a short trip to Ronnie Van Zant park!! Home located in a wonderful neighborhood in the growing Lake Asbury area Sorry NO PETS.



Application Fee $50 Each

Visit federatedpropertymanagementgroup.com for rental qualifications



