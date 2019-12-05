2928 Bobcat Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! This impeccably maintained 4 bedroom home is neutrally finished throughout to complement any decor with all major appliances included so you can move right in and immediately call the space home. Host memorable holiday gatherings in the spacious great room and formal dining room with soaring ceilings and large arched windows that fill the space with natural light. Easy access to the expansive sunroom allows for effortless outdoor entertaining on the spacious patios surrounding the in-ground pool with a detached one car garage providing extra storage space for your tools and toys. The converted attached garage provides extra storage indoors as well along with the flexible 4th bedroom that can easily serve as a home office, playroom, or extra living space to suit your household’s needs. Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass you by, schedule your private showing today!