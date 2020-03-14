All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

2817 CROSS CREEK DR

2817 Cross Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come check this new listing for rent in Silver Creek Subdivision!This home has been cleaned up and is ready for new tenants immediately. We just installed new carpeting and this home does have a fresh coat of paint. This home does have three bedrooms, and two bathrooms with a two car garage, and a large fenced in yard. You know you love this neighborhood already, so call me for an appointment today!This home is not accepting section 8 housing vouchers, or aggressive breed dogs. We do have an application and an application fee. The fee is 75 dollars per adult. We will be looking at credit, rental references, current employment and criminal back ground. We love great tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have any available units?
2817 CROSS CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have?
Some of 2817 CROSS CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 CROSS CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
2817 CROSS CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 CROSS CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 CROSS CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 CROSS CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
