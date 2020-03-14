2817 CROSS CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Come check this new listing for rent in Silver Creek Subdivision!This home has been cleaned up and is ready for new tenants immediately. We just installed new carpeting and this home does have a fresh coat of paint. This home does have three bedrooms, and two bathrooms with a two car garage, and a large fenced in yard. You know you love this neighborhood already, so call me for an appointment today!This home is not accepting section 8 housing vouchers, or aggressive breed dogs. We do have an application and an application fee. The fee is 75 dollars per adult. We will be looking at credit, rental references, current employment and criminal back ground. We love great tenants!