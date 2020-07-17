All apartments in Alachua
9503 NW 59th Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9503 NW 59th Terrace

9503 Northwest 59th Terrace · (352) 372-7755
Location

9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL 32653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9503 NW 59th Terrace · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated guest bathroom, Large open living room, wood burning fireplace, Sun room, Pool, Outside bath house with extra shower and bath, Game room, Green House, Fruit trees, lots of charm! A MUST SEE!

Rent includes pool care and Lawn care

Pets accepted case by case.

Call our office today for a private showing.

(RLNE5881340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have any available units?
9503 NW 59th Terrace has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have?
Some of 9503 NW 59th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9503 NW 59th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9503 NW 59th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 NW 59th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9503 NW 59th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace offer parking?
No, 9503 NW 59th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9503 NW 59th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9503 NW 59th Terrace has a pool.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9503 NW 59th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9503 NW 59th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9503 NW 59th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9503 NW 59th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
