9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated guest bathroom, Large open living room, wood burning fireplace, Sun room, Pool, Outside bath house with extra shower and bath, Game room, Green House, Fruit trees, lots of charm! A MUST SEE!



Rent includes pool care and Lawn care



Pets accepted case by case.



Call our office today for a private showing.



(RLNE5881340)