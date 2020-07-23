8036 SW 72 Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Mentone! - You will love this spacious, open floor plan with split bedroom plan! The living room is open and bright with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a french door leading to a screened lanai. Just off the lanai is an open patio featuring red brick pavers and a privacy fenced back yard. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features all white appliances and cabinets with a center island for extra storage and an additional work space. The dining room is just off the kitchen with windows overlooking the lanai and back yard. Just off the kitchen as you enter the office, two custom built in bookshelves with storage below offer additional space for keeping cook books nearby or featuring your favorite keepsakes. The office features hardwood floors and overlooks the lush back yard. The spacious master suite has hardwood floors and an on-suite with dual sinks, jetted tub, shower and walk in closet. The two additional carpeted bedrooms share a large bathroom with ceramic tile floors and oversized vanity. The indoor laundry room is just inside the house as you enter from the 2 car garage. The home has an alarm system that can be hooked up by a monitoring company at the tenants' expense. Mentone features a community pool, a kiddie pool, a pavilion, a playground, a tennis court, a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, a soccer field and a nature trail.



Pets: Okay with non-refundable fee of $250.00. Limit one pet.



Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!

Niya@rentgainesville.com

(352) 373-7578



(RLNE2280561)