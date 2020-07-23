All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

8036 SW 72 Place

8036 Southwest 72nd Place · (352) 373-7578 ext. 711
Location

8036 Southwest 72nd Place, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8036 SW 72 Place · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Mentone! - You will love this spacious, open floor plan with split bedroom plan! The living room is open and bright with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a french door leading to a screened lanai. Just off the lanai is an open patio featuring red brick pavers and a privacy fenced back yard. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features all white appliances and cabinets with a center island for extra storage and an additional work space. The dining room is just off the kitchen with windows overlooking the lanai and back yard. Just off the kitchen as you enter the office, two custom built in bookshelves with storage below offer additional space for keeping cook books nearby or featuring your favorite keepsakes. The office features hardwood floors and overlooks the lush back yard. The spacious master suite has hardwood floors and an on-suite with dual sinks, jetted tub, shower and walk in closet. The two additional carpeted bedrooms share a large bathroom with ceramic tile floors and oversized vanity. The indoor laundry room is just inside the house as you enter from the 2 car garage. The home has an alarm system that can be hooked up by a monitoring company at the tenants' expense. Mentone features a community pool, a kiddie pool, a pavilion, a playground, a tennis court, a basketball court, a sand volleyball court, a soccer field and a nature trail.

Pets: Okay with non-refundable fee of $250.00. Limit one pet.

Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578

(RLNE2280561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 SW 72 Place have any available units?
8036 SW 72 Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8036 SW 72 Place have?
Some of 8036 SW 72 Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 SW 72 Place currently offering any rent specials?
8036 SW 72 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 SW 72 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8036 SW 72 Place is pet friendly.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place offer parking?
Yes, 8036 SW 72 Place offers parking.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 SW 72 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place have a pool?
Yes, 8036 SW 72 Place has a pool.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place have accessible units?
No, 8036 SW 72 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 SW 72 Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8036 SW 72 Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8036 SW 72 Place does not have units with air conditioning.
